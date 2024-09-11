Zimbabwe: Zinasu Demands Release of O'level Student Among Jailed CCC Activists

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has called for the immediate release of Nicole Chabata, a young female student who was arrested at CCC interim leader Jameson Timba's residence on June 16.

Chabata was arrested alongside Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) 77 activists and has been in remand for close to 3 months now. She is due to sit for her Ordinary Level examinations in a few weeks and missed over a month of schooling during the second term following her arrest.

The High Court recently acquitted the 78 opposition activists for disorderly conduct and 66 remain in jail awaiting trial for unlawful gathering.

In a statement the students union condemned Chabata's detention.

"The actions taken on Nicole reflect a disturbing trend of the regime trying to silence young voices that seek to promote social Justice and the rights of women. The unlawful arrest of Nicole deprived her of an opportunity to finish her 2nd term and with schools reopening today she won't be attending school like other students.

"This undermines her educational journey simply because she celebrated the hope, resilience and the fundamental rights every child deserves. It is disheartening that a student meant to sit for her O level exams in a month is in detention," wrote the ZINASU Gender Desk.

"As the student fraternity we demand that the responsible authorities and relevant institutions review these convictions and uphold justice.

"These women and activists are being subjected to unnecessary trauma, health conditions and institutionalized personality traits. The conditions in the prison cells are dehumanizing especially for innocent women and men that are wrongfully convicted.

"We demand that these cases be handled seriously such that Nicole can focus on her studies and sit for upcoming exams comfortably."