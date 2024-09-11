South Africa: Xenophobia - Immigrants and Experts Slam Mbeki's Claims

Immigrants living in South Africa and political experts have criticised former president Thabo Mbeki's claim that the 2008 xenophobic violence that erupted in Johannesburg was orchestrated.

Mbeki recently made controversial remarks when addressing students at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs at Unisa in Pretoria.

The 2008 xenophobic attacks, in which 62 people were killed, started in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, and spread to other parts of the country.

According to Mbeki, there is an intelligence report stating the attacks were aimed at the Zimbabweans because the perpetrators wanted them to go home to vote against Zanu-PF so that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) could take over the country.

At the time, Zanu-PF was under the leadership of Robert Mugabe, while MDC was led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mbeki's xenophobia plot disputed

Many people perceived Mbeki's remarks as trying to tell the world that South Africa is not a xenophobic country.

Amir Sheikh, chair of African Diaspora Forum, said "while South Africa is known for its hospitality and openness, there exists an alarming undercurrent of hostility towards foreigners.

"Additionally, certain political figures with populist and rightwing ideologies, as well as opportunistic local leaders and vigilante groups, have contributed to propagating this sentiment."

Sheikh said it was evident that the government's lack of practical policies in addressing the socioeconomic pressures means that attacks on migrants could become a regular occurrence.

He said without meaningful intervention from all levels of government, the threat of violence against migrants will continue to affect their lives and livelihoods.

Brian Kajengo, a Zimbabwean who has spent more than 20 years in South Africa, also disputed Mbeki's claim.

Kajengo has called on the government to urgently act against the cause of xenophobia in the country, instead of pushing it under the carpet.

"What the former president said is not true. What happened at that time was true xenophobic attacks. That was the most painful thing to happen to the foreign nationals in the country."

Experts say Mbeki was trying to veil SA's xenophobia

Several political experts also accused Mbeki of protecting the country's xenophobic acts, instead of contributing to finding a solution.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the former president tended to say things that negatively affected the country and was allowed to get away with it.

"His utterances are dangerous and not taking the country forward.

"We all know that the xenophobic attacks came after South Africans accused foreigners, especially Zimbabweans, of occupying jobs that they believed should be theirs," said Mashego.

"I doubt if the report he is talking about exists because he was removed as ANC president in 2007 and the attacks happened in 2008."

Former president was speaking 'recklessly'

Nelson Mandela University's Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the government has been in denial about the fact it is not doing enough to address xenophobia in the country.

"It is a serious concern because the issue has caused a lot of diplomatic tension internationally," said Breakfast.

"Why is Mbeki speaking about those things now? What is he trying to achieve with this? This is a sensitive matter because people lost their loved ones, so he can't just speak recklessly.

"Remember, he was booed when speaking during former president Robert Mugabe's funeral as a result of the 2008 xenophobic attacks.

"We are accused of applying double standards as a country because we say our foreign policy stands for human rights, while the rights of other nationals are being violated in our country."