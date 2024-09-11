Malawi: UTM Must Attract People That Can Win Elections, Not Just Running Government

opinion

UTM recruitment approach is about fronting technocrats that are youthful, graduates from prestigious universities, with colorful Curricula Vitae and proven leadership from the corporate world to appeal to youthful voters and intellectuals. Guys like Dr Mtumbuka are really good. They can transform our country. I really think they can. But can they win an election? Can Mtumbuka win an election? Tell me how?

It's like UTM has skipped a step. They are thinking about running government and have forgotten that to run government, they must first win an election.

Guys like Dr Mtumbuka are the people you make running mates out of, or bring them out after you have won elections and make them Ministers, or CEOs, PSs, etc to reform the civil service and the public sector.

You see, guys like Mtumbuka are exactly what Chilima was on the road to 2019. They just like his looks, pomp, eloquence and cleverness. But it's the same profile. But Chilima failed.

Now, UTM strategy is to recreate Chilima through surrogates that are politically inferior to him to achieve what he failed. If the surrogates are inferior, why do you think they will succeed where Chilima himself had failed. What variables have changed to favor such a possibility?

It's like expecting APM to achieve what Bingu had failed, when in all reality, APM only exists in the shadow of his brother and ride on his legacy. That's why when Bingu left him the party, all he could do was run it down to the ground.

So, I don't think UTM understands why Chilima lost in 2019. They know but they don't understand.

Otherwise, welcome to the UTM leadership struggle Dr Mtumbuka and congrats UTM for the big catch.