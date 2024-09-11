Uganda: Ntungamo Community Celebrates New Clean Water Courtesy of Salam Charity, Afo - Austria, and Hon Bata Kamateneti

11 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

Nyarwanya, Rubaare, Ntungamo District, welcomed a new clean water source, courtesy of Salam Charity, AFO - Austria, and Hon. Bata Kamateneti. The handing-over ceremony, held Tuesday this week, marked a significant milestone in the community's history, bringing an end to years of no clean water.

Mr. Mehmet Guner, International Project Coordinator for AFO - Austria, emphasized that access to clean water is not just a basic need but a fundamental human right. He assured the community that, in collaboration with Salam Charity and Hon. Bata Kamateneti, they will continue to provide more clean water sources and support to the Ntungamo community.

Hajji Karim Kaliisa, Managing Director of Salam TV and Salam Charity, praised Hon. Bata Kamateneti for her tireless efforts in advocating for her community. He encouraged the residents of Nyarwanya to take ownership of their community services and add value where necessary.

Hon. Bata Kamateneti delivering her speechHon. Bata Kamateneti expressed her gratitude to Salam Charity and AFO, Austria, for responding to her request and delivering the project within an impressive three-week timeframe. She appealed to the organizations not to tire of her, as the community faces numerous challenges that require humanitarian support.

Local leaders, including the Deputy RDC of Ntungamo District, attended the ceremony and commended Salam Charity, AFO, Austria, and Hon. Bata Kamateneti for their remarkable work. The new clean water source has transformed the lives of the Nyarwanya residents, who no longer have to share dirty water with animals.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the power of partnership and commitment to improving the lives of marginalized communities. As the Ntungamo community continues to face various challenges, the support of organizations like Salam Charity and AFO, Austria, and dedicated leaders like Hon. Bata Kamateneti, is crucial in bringing about positive change.

