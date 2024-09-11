Malawi: Prophetess Mary Bushiri Support Temwa Chilenga's Zoe Foundation With K10m Worth Assorted Items

Tears of joy engulfed Zoe Foundation occupants this afternoon when Prophetess Mary Bushiri visited the orphanage centre and donated items worth millions kwacha.

When the founder of the foundation Temwani Chilenga saw items such as maize flour, blankets, school learning materials, sanitary pads, cooking oil, rice among others being unpacked from the van she couldn't hold her tears but rushed into a classroom where she cried in disbelief.

Chilenga hailed the gesture shown by the prophetess an expressed shock at the items donated.

"I am filled with joy and at the same time relieved because we have children who have been selected to various boarding secondary schools across the country and they literally had nothing to enable them travel for studies", she said.

On her part, Prophetess Mary who has spent over 10 million kwacha towards the initiative said she was touched by Chilenga's enthusiasm and zeal to accommodate one hundred orphans, vulnerable and abandoned children.

Accompanied by women from the Enlightened Christian Gathering- ECG the Jesus Nation Church, she said that the charity work was in line with gospel's teaching of sharing the little one has to the needy.

This is the second time the Prophetess has visited Zoe Foundation in a space of three weeks where she also donated items worth millions of kwacha.