Ghana: National Campaign Against Galamsey a Must!!

editorial

The Ghanaian Times is highly elated that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) have joined the calls on the government to take a prompt action to stop galamsey in the country.

Those of us working on the Ghanaian Times are elated because we have never hidden our aversion for the illegal mining menace because of its deadly devastation on the country's environment, particularly water bodies, farmlands and forest reserves.

This paper has presented countless editorials demanding prompt action.

The latest of such editorials was on Monday, last week (September 2).

In that piece titled 'Fight against galamsey must be won!!', the paper expressed worry about the enormous state resources being pumped into the fight against galamsey without any sign of victory in sight as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself had once admitted how the galamsey problem had become insoluble.

In addition, the Editorial reminded President Akufo-Addo of his remarks constituting his avowed resolve to eliminate galamsey since when he was a presidential candidate in 2016 seeking the mandate of the people to rule the country and during his presidency.

He has stuck to that resolve to the extent of saying at one point that even if he has to put his presidency on line to win the fight, he would do so.

It is sad that politicians make all manner of claims to win power and sometimes make certain attempts upon winning power to fulfil the promises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Usually, their actions are semblances of what they promised to do, because they fail to take the necessary actions to tackle the problems, especially if the solutions would cost them some votes in the next election.

In the circumstances, they employ subterfuge to acquit themselves and push the blame or the responsibility on others.

No wonder at a natural resource stakeholders' dialogue in Accra in May 2023, the President said despite massive success in the fight against galamsey, the practice remained an existential threat and that galamsey must be stopped with the help of all Ghanaians and urged them not to rest until the menace had ceased.

In that same Editorial in reference were the following statements: "Everyone, indeed, is expected to join the fight against galamsey but the government must spearhead it with support from chiefs and security personnel."

"To this end the government must be resolute in its vow to eradicate the menace, rather than the public remarks that are just charade and populism."

Most of the time, politicians get away with unfulfilled promises in the absence of pressure on them to be accountable because either those to demand accountability have become their cronies or harbour the fear of all manner of oppression or repression.

The call for a national campaign against illegal mining is therefore welcome as it is timely and appropriate. (See our story on 12)

The focus must be on demanding accountability from the Akufo-Addo administration and making him do the needful to justify the huge state resources expended so far on the fight against galamsey