Ethiopia: House Speaker, Mayor Urge Public to Consolidate Successful Experiences of Past Year

Addis Ababa — Speaker of House of People's Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo and Mayor of Addis Ababa Adanech Abiebie, in their New Year wishes have urged citizens to consolidate achievements of the past year.

A special New Year's Eve event was held last night at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa, in the presence of HPR Speaker, Addis Ababa City Mayor, among other senior federal and Addis Ababa City Administration officials and invited guests.

Speaking at the occasion, House Speaker Tagesse Chafo said the past Ethiopian year had witnessed both successes and challenges.

In the past Ethiopian year, Ethiopia has registered remarkable socioeconomic developments in various fields including in corridor development, tourism, agriculture, among others, the speaker said.

He urged the generation to be hard-working, take its valuable time, labor and knowledge to realize prosperous Ethiopia, noting that the fate of the country lays on the creativity, innovation and productivity of this generation.

Hence, the youth needs to be determined to strengthened the overall developments and to attain prosperity of the country, the house speaker emphasized, stressing that the government of Ethiopia will create enabling environment for the youth to enhance their engagements in the socioeconomic and political activities of the country.

Mayor Adanech Abiebie on her part hoped that the New Year to be a year that Ethiopia realizes all round sovereignty.

She pointed out that in the city of Addis Ababa and the country at large a lot of achievements were registered in the past year in development, peace and security.

The mayor underscored that the New Year needs to be the year that we consolidate and strengthen the past successful experiences such as economic reform and corridor development project as well as ensuring peace and self-reliance in economy.