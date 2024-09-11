Ethiopia: AfDB Expresses Commitment to Leverage New Financing Opportunities to Ongoing Projects in Ethiopia

11 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide met the newly appointed African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Manager for Ethiopia and Deputy Director General for the East Africa, Leandre Bassole.

In his welcoming remarks, Minister Ahmed Shide underscored the vital role of the AfDB's support in recent years, especially in the infrastructure sector.

He stressed the importance of ongoing assistance from the Bank to advance Ethiopia's reform agenda, highlighting the need for substantial investment and collaboration with key partners to achieve the government's objectives.

Leandre Bassole applauded Ethiopia's achievements thus far, reiterated the AfDB's unwavering support as a long-standing development partner, and assured the Minister of the Bank's commitment to leverage new financing opportunities, aligned with the ongoing projects.

Finally, the Minister expressed appreciation for the Bank's valuable financial and technical assistance and called for continued strong partnership and collaboration.

In their conclusion of the meeting, the two parties signed a 1 million USD Grant Agreement which will finance the "Emergency and Humanitarian Assistance to Population Affected by Flood and Landslide" project.

The resource will support the recently affected communities by floods and landslides in the country, according to information obtained from Finance Ministry.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.