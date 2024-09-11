Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Share New Year Holiday Meal With Impoverished Sections of Society

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew shared the annual New Year holiday meal with the elderly and impoverished sections of society.

The PM and First Lady shared holiday meal with the elderly and impoverished sections of society drawn from various parts of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopians are celebrating their New Year holiday across the country with various cultural ceremonies.

Ethiopia has its own unique calendar in the world with 13 months. Each of the 12 months has 30 days. The 13th month, Pagumen, has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.