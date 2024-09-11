Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Share New Year Holiday Meal With Impoverished Sections of Society

11 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew shared the annual New Year holiday meal with the elderly and impoverished sections of society.

The PM and First Lady shared holiday meal with the elderly and impoverished sections of society drawn from various parts of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopians are celebrating their New Year holiday across the country with various cultural ceremonies.

Ethiopia has its own unique calendar in the world with 13 months. Each of the 12 months has 30 days. The 13th month, Pagumen, has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.