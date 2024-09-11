Ethiopians Receive New Year With Renewed Hope, Devotion

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians are celebrating the first day of the Ethiopian New Year 2017 today with renewed hope and dedication for their future.

The Ethiopian New Year, also known as Enkutatash, is different from the rest of the world as it falls on September 11 or 12 during a leap year.

The word Enkutatash means the 'gift of jewels' that also represents the end of the rainy season, the time of year during which the Ethiopian landscape is covered with bright yellow flowers called Adey Abeba.

Today, Ethiopians bade farewell to 2016 E.C and received the New Year 2017 E.C.

Religious fathers in their New Year best wish message highlighted the need for Ethiopians to reach new heights by resolving conflicts through dialogue, differences with unity, and disagreements with reconciliation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his part emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunities presented by the incoming New Year and urged citizens to work together to address the nation's challenges and build a brighter future for all.

"We can create a brighter future for Ethiopia," the premier underscored, noting that, "making the year to heal past wounds, and build a foundation for a prosperous future and create a legacy that our children will be proud to inherit," he argued.

Ethiopians celebrate their New Year (Enkutatash) with a variety of cultural ways. Young girls attired with new traditional clothes gather daisies and present friends with a bouquet, singing New Year's songs.