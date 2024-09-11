Ethiopia: Message From Embassy of Israel in Honor of the Ethiopian New Year

Ethiopia and Israel share a past, a present and a future. As two ancient civilizations that are now looking forward, our brotherly nations build off of a rich heritage and a strong identity, while constantly exploring new ways to continue developing and advancing.

Earlier this year, I was moved when at the official exhibition on Ethiopian diplomacy at the Ethiopian Science Museum, the two opening panels of the exhibition portrayed the first ever diplomatic delegation carried out by an Ethiopian leader to another country - the visit of the Queen of Sheba to King Solomon's court in Jerusalem.

The story of Solomon and Makeda represents just the beginning of an ongoing, deep and unbreakable connection between our two nations, which indeed continues to be fostered in our modern days.

The modern relationship between our two countries has grown and developed with time. Today, we have bilateral relations on the political, economic and cultural level. Israel and Ethiopia cooperate in fields spanning agriculture, healthcare, innovation, aviation, and more.

Recent years have seen a significant Israeli footprint on the agricultural sector in Ethiopia, whether through governmental cooperation or through NGO and private initiatives that implement advanced seed technologies and propagation techniques, drip irrigation, and other innovative methods tailored to the Ethiopian environment.

The growing Ethiopian startup and innovation ecosystem is also a product of cooperation with Israel, as our experts work together in making Ethiopia another successful "Start-Up Nation".

In medicine, Israeli doctors and NGOs are working with their Ethiopian counterparts in joint training and treatment development for specialties as diverse as infectious disease prevention, cardiac surgery, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, trauma support, and neonatal treatment, among others.

Such initiatives between Israelis and Ethiopians in a wide variety of fields are leaving their positive mark on this country, while Ethiopian products such as sesame and coffee are flowing into Israel and enriching our lives.

Of course, we also have a true human and cultural bond through the more than 170-thousand-strong community of Beta Israel Ethiopian-Israelis who are an integral part of Israeli society. This community represents a modern bridge through which Israel can better understand and connect to today's Ethiopia, and vice versa.

As Ethiopian year 2016 ends and 2017 begins, Israel sends its best wishes to our friends in Ethiopia.

In the coming year, we pray for peace, prosperity, development, and for the continued strengthening of the bond between us.

BY TOMER BAR-LAVI (Deputy Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ethiopia)

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2024