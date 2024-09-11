Ethiopia: Ambassadors' Aim Expanding, Deepening Relations in 2017

ADDIS ABABA — Heads of foreign missions based in Addis Ababa expressed their best wishes to all Ethiopians on the New Year while vowing to expand and deepen respective countries' ties with Ethiopia.

Ambassadors and diplomats who published articles in The Ethiopian Herald New Year's Edition mentioned as Ethiopia's ties with their respective countries obtained great momentum in the bygone year. The ties will gather further impetus in the 2017 Ethiopian New Year.

They hailed the unprecedented opportunity in marking yet another New Year, and the joy and feeling of being seven years younger is tremendous.

