Ethiopia: Premier Extends Ethiopian New Year's Best Wishes

Prime Minister Ahmed (PhD) extended Ethiopian New Year best wishes to Ethiopians at home and abroad. Ethiopia welcomes its 2017 New Year today.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished best Ethiopian New Year for all Ethiopians at home and abroad.

The Premier is also optimistic about the 2017 Ethiopian New Year as he expects the full implementation of plans, grand projects' completion, resolution of historic divides via National Dialogue and Transitional Justice (TJ).

He, moreover, wished that the country would strive for self-sufficiency and make sure reform measures' effectiveness.

He emphasized on efforts to use time (present opportunity) since the Creator granted it to all people equally. The progress arises from hard working culture and diligence rather than idleness. Time moves forward without pause. Leveraging it has an importance to one's advantage.

"The creator offered time for all of us equally. The difference is achieving and not achieving in a given time. We, Ethiopians have proud historic chapters. There are also good times in our lifetimes. These chapters and times are not other things; they are time opportunities that we effectively utilized."

According to him, time presents or brings vast opportunities to all people. "A New Year will be a year of transformation and achievements, rather than a year that changes us."

He urged citizens to effective utilize opportunities that granted to the country. "Time will continue to change, regardless of our preferences."

The Premier reflected on past achievements since the last Ethiopian New Year and posed questions to all about what preparations have been made so far for 2017. The answers to these questions is to transform the country and embark on a new era.

"Let us exert efforts together to make a 2017 a landmark year in Ethiopian history by healing past wounds and laying a strong foundation to embrace a better future," he underscored.