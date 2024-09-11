Rwanda: New Record Set As 45th Fide Chess Olympiad Kicks Off in Budapest

The 45th International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad officially commenced in Budapest on Tuesday, September 10, setting a new record with 193 teams in the Open section and 181 teams in the women's competition, Xinhua reports.

VIDEO: Round 1 | 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

The tournament, held at the BOK Sports Hall in the Hungarian capital from September 10-23, carries special significance as FIDE marks its centenary this year.

Photos from the Opening Ceremony of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad Michal Walusza, Mark Livshitz pic.twitter.com/GCjzBgeXNL-- International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 10, 2024

"Budapest is one of the capitals of chess! We chose to host the Chess Olympiad here because Hungary has produced renowned players such as Lajos Portisch, Peter Leko, Richard Rapport, and the Polgar sisters. The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be a festival of chess, with participation from nearly 200 countries," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, emphasizing Hungary's rich chess heritage.

Zoltan Polyanszky, President of the Hungarian Chess Federation, highlighted the global importance of the event: "The Chess Olympiad is special because it's not only a team world championship, where top players compete for prestige, but also the greatest celebration of the sport. It's a global gathering that requires no qualification - every country and every team counts."

Among the top-rated teams competing are the United States, India, and China, each boasting an average team rating above 2700. The U.S., with players such as Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Leinier Dominguez, Levon Aronian, and Ray Robson, has an average rating of 2757.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

China, led by Wei Yi and reigning World Champion Ding Liren, fields an experienced roster that also includes Yu Yangyi, Bu Xiangzhi, and Wang Yue. This year's team reflects a more seasoned group compared to previous years, marking a shift in Chinese male chess. China has won the Olympiad twice, in 2014 and 2018, but missed the 2022 event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Defending champions Uzbekistan, who surprised the world with their victory in Chennai, enter as the fourth seed with the same lineup from two years ago: Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Shamsiddin Vokhidov, and Jakhongir Vakhidov.

The 45th Chess Olympiad is an international team chess event organised by the International Chess Federation in Budapest, Hungary from September 10 to 23. It is the first Chess Olympiad that takes place in Hungary since Budapest hosted the 2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.