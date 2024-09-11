Namibia: 'Gotty Gwetu' Cautions Against GBV in New Song

Kavango West musician Kudumo Godfried, better known as Gotty Gwetu, has released the single, 'Mama', which addresses gender-based violence (GBV).

In an interview with unWrap.online this week, the kwaito and Afropop artist expressed his disappointment in the increase of GBV cases in the country.

He believes musicians should use their public platforms to help address social ills affecting the nation.

"The song is basically just demonstrating the dangers of entering a relationship for the wrong reasons. Before going into a relationship, ask yourself - 'am I in it for material things or genuine, pure love' - to avoid toxic relationships which turn to abuse," he said.

Gotty Gwetu said many young people are becoming GBV victims because they chase money rather than love.

Apart from 'Mama', the artist has seven songs under his belt and plans to release an EP.

Asked about when the music bug bit him, he relates how he started out as a backup-dancer in 2019 and then started recording his own music in 2021, under the Mbigazange record label.

"After this music video, I'm planning to drop another project this coming festive season. My fans have been asking or they are demanding new music," he said.

On how 'Mama' has been received so far, Gotty Gwetu said he is satisfied with the feedback received so far, as he still considers himself an upcoming artist.

"I don't expect my song to go viral, as long as the message has been heard by a few who have listened to it, I am not so concerned about the popularity," he added.