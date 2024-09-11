Sudan Calls for Terminating Fact-Finding Mission's Mandate and Halting UAE Support for RSF Militia

10 September 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — The Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Al-Fatih Mohamed Issa Tayfour, called on the Human Rights Council to apply the principle of complementarity, support and back the National Committee and not to impose any alternative external mechanism. Tayfour urged, in his recommendations during the enhanced interactive dialogue session on the report of the fact-finding mission on Sudan at the Human Rights Council, held Tuesday, to terminate the mandate of the fact-finding mission.

The Attorney General stressed the need to exert the necessary pressure on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others to stop supporting the rebellion, which he said led to prolonging the war, and to hold the UAE responsible for compensation for the serious damages inflicted on the Sudanese.

He called, in the recommendations, for the cooperation of the countries of the region to facilitate access to victims and witnesses, restoring plundered items, and handing over criminals, in addition to helping to establish and support a compensation fund for the war-affected and victims.

BH/BH

The head of the Sudanese delegation in the dialogue session stressed the need for all countries to cooperate in facilitating the mission of the National Committee in combating terrorism and organized crimes.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.