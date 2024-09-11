Sudan Calls for Terminating Fact-Finding Mission's Mandate and Halting UAE Support for RSF Militia

Geneva — The Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Al-Fatih Mohamed Issa Tayfour, called on the Human Rights Council to apply the principle of complementarity, support and back the National Committee and not to impose any alternative external mechanism. Tayfour urged, in his recommendations during the enhanced interactive dialogue session on the report of the fact-finding mission on Sudan at the Human Rights Council, held Tuesday, to terminate the mandate of the fact-finding mission.

The Attorney General stressed the need to exert the necessary pressure on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others to stop supporting the rebellion, which he said led to prolonging the war, and to hold the UAE responsible for compensation for the serious damages inflicted on the Sudanese.

He called, in the recommendations, for the cooperation of the countries of the region to facilitate access to victims and witnesses, restoring plundered items, and handing over criminals, in addition to helping to establish and support a compensation fund for the war-affected and victims.

BH/BH

The head of the Sudanese delegation in the dialogue session stressed the need for all countries to cooperate in facilitating the mission of the National Committee in combating terrorism and organized crimes.