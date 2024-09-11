Sudan: Details of Outlaw Militia's Violations Before the Human Rights Council in Geneva

11 September 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — The Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan and Chairman of the National Committee for War Crimes and Violations of the Outlaw Rapid Support Forces, Al-Fateh Mohamed Issa Tayfour, pointed out that the war initiated by the Rapid Support Militia in Sudan included atrocities and war crimes against the defenceless civilians, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide

Tayfour stated in Sudan's statement before the enhanced interactive dialogue sitting on the report of the Fact-Finding Committee on Sudan during the 57th session of the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, that the militia practiced widespread and systematic targeting against the Masalit ethnic group in West Darfur State, indicating that the number of dead reached more than five thousand dead and more than eight thousand wounded, in addition to the arrest and then killing of the governor of West Darfur State, Khamis Abkar, and the mutilation of his body.

He said that the militia committed rape and sexual violence in all its forms, noting that the number of victims reached 966.

He said that the militia committed the crime of forcing children to fight and forcibly recruiting them, which led to the killing of 4,850 children out of 9,000 children, while 30 of them were arrested in the areas of operations and handed over to their families through a joint operation between the Armed Forces and the Child Prosecution Office through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He affirmed that the total number of deaths from violations reached 27,594 and the wounded 42,661.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.