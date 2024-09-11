Uganda Debt Hits Shs 92 Trillion Amid Spending Concerns

Uganda's public debt has soared to an alarming Shs 92 trillion, raising significant concerns about the country's fiscal management and the value for money on government projects. The issue was highlighted as the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, , who questioned the government's decision to take on additional debt for infrastructure projects.

"Today, our public debt stands at Shs 92 trillion, but where is the value for money? You are now going to get a huge loan to only construct 72 km of roads in Kampala," Lukwago stated.

Lukwago's remarks have reignited debates over the government's borrowing practices and the tangible benefits of its expenditure. The proposed project in question involves securing a significant loan to fund the construction of just 72 kilometers of roads within the capital city, Kampala.

Critics argue that the government's borrowing spree has not translated into proportionate development on the ground. Many question the prioritization of projects, the transparency of the processes involved, and whether these loans will yield economic returns that justify the heavy financial burden being placed on future generations.

Uganda's debt has been a growing concern for economists and citizens alike. As of now, the debt-to-GDP ratio has raised red flags among financial analysts, who warn that the country may be heading towards an unsustainable fiscal path.

The government's continued reliance on loans for infrastructure projects has been criticized for not delivering commensurate economic growth or improvement in the quality of life for ordinary Ugandans.

In response to the criticisms, government officials have defended the infrastructure projects, arguing that they are essential for stimulating economic growth, improving connectivity, and attracting foreign investment. They assert that the benefits of these projects will be realized in the long term, despite the short-term financial strain.

The debate over Uganda's public debt and infrastructure spending is likely to intensify as the government moves forward with its plans. The challenge remains in balancing the need for development with responsible fiscal management to ensure that the country does not slip into a debt crisis.

As Uganda continues to navigate its development trajectory, the call for transparency, accountability, and strategic planning in handling public finances grows louder. The country's leadership faces the daunting task of ensuring that every borrowed shilling translates into tangible progress for the nation.