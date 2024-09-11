Somalia's Prime Minister to Meet With Southwest State President in Baidoa

11 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is set to travel to Baidoa on Thursday for high-level discussions with SouthWest State President Abdiaziz Laftagareen, aiming to mend the fraying ties between the federal government and the regional administration, sources close to the matter have confirmed to Shabelle Media Network.

The visit comes on the heels of concerted diplomatic efforts from Mogadishu, spearheaded by House of the People Speaker Aadan Madobe and National Intelligence Chief Abdullahi Sanbaloolshe, to address the escalating tensions.

This engagement follows closely after President Laftagareen's recent statements in Baidoa, where he accused certain federal officials of lacking genuine patriotism. These comments have reportedly strained relations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration.

The talks are expected to focus on fostering cooperation, discussing the allocation of resources, and addressing security concerns, particularly in light of the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and the broader implications of regional stability in Somalia.

Prime Minister Barre's visit underscores the federal government's commitment to dialogue and reconciliation, which is crucial for Somalia's unity and effective governance amidst its complex political landscape.

