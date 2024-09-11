Somalia: Cairo Ministerial Meeting Reaffirms Arab Support for Somalia's Sovereignty

Cairo — In a significant display of solidarity, Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi of Somalia led the third ministerial meeting in Cairo, where representatives from several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Mauritania, Egypt, and Djibouti, along with the Secretary General of the Arab League, unanimously rejected the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The gathering, aimed at bolstering support for Somalia's territorial integrity, saw the ministers denounce the agreement as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty. The MoU, which would grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through Somaliland in exchange for recognition of Somaliland's independence, has been a point of contention, viewed by Mogadishu as an infringement on its national unity.

Foreign Minister Fiqi emphasized the importance of respecting international norms and the principles of state sovereignty, highlighting that any resolution regarding Somaliland must come through internal Somali dialogue, not through external agreements that undermine Somalia's territorial integrity.

The Arab League's stance, as articulated in Cairo, reflects a broader regional sentiment against the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal, positioning the issue within the context of broader geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting's outcome underscores the Arab world's commitment to supporting Somalia's position, potentially setting the stage for further diplomatic maneuvers or international mediation efforts to resolve the dispute.

This collective rejection by key Arab states not only strengthens Somalia's diplomatic position but also signals to the international community the Arab League's resolve to uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of controversial agreements.