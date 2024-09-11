Kenya: Booksmart Unveils Nationwide Young Readers Campaign in Kenya

Nairobi — BookSmart, a free children's reading app, has launched its nationwide Mashujaa Wa Kusoma campaign across Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa, aiming to inspire a reading culture in children aged 3-12.

The campaign, which runs from July 15 through to October 12, challenges young readers to complete 25 books within this period.

In return, children who achieve the goal will receive a gift hamper, with the top reader in each region being awarded a grand prize.

With over 2,700 free books available in both English and Kiswahili, the initiative ensures accessibility for children of varying reading levels.

The campaign is already gaining traction, with young readers across the country immersing themselves in stories that not only enhance literacy but also encourage lifelong reading habits.

BookSmart's digital platform allows children to access books anytime, anywhere, whether they are online or offline. Its interactive features, personalized book recommendations, and progress tracking tools make reading fun and engaging for young users.

By leveraging technology, BookSmart is helping bridge the literacy gap, especially for children in remote areas, by providing them with a vast library of books in their preferred language.

Olivia Kimani, Director of Partnerships and Services at Worldreader Kenya, emphasized the app's role in closing the literacy gap.

"Through campaigns like Mashujaa Wa Kusoma, we're not only providing exciting reading experiences, we're also rewarding children, their supportive families, and communities for their dedication and inspiring a lifelong passion for learning," she said.

In addition, the campaign has introduced WhatsApp book clubs across the country, where parents can advocate for reading and track their children's progress.

These clubs create a platform for families to share milestones, motivate each other, and celebrate their children's reading achievements.