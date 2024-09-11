Kenya: African Youth Commit to Food System Transformation Ahead of COP29

Nairobi — Youth from across Africa have pledged to take a leading role in transforming the continent's food systems in the lead-up to COP29, scheduled for November in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The commitment was part of a declaration made in Kigali, Rwanda, where young Africans called on global stakeholders to amplify their voices in the fight against climate change and push for greater access to opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The Kigali Youth Declaration, backed by various stakeholders, urges immediate action to address urgent challenges, including climate change and youth unemployment.

It also highlights the importance of empowering young people, particularly in agriculture and food systems, as Africa grapples with a rapidly growing youth population.

Agnes Kalibata, President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), one of the key supporters of the event, emphasised the critical role youth must play in the continent's food security.

"This year we had over 1,000 youths who presented new ideas every day. Forty percent of the young people were women, and there was also a good representation of indigenous and differently-abled individuals," said Kalibata.

"When the food system works, the world works, and for that reason, we need 80% of this forum to be youths."

Despite their innovation and determination, Africa's youth continue to face significant barriers to accessing essential resources such as land, capital, and agricultural inputs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Children Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Challenges such as regulatory restrictions, climate change, and gender inequality further impede progress in the agricultural sector, which employs half of Africa's workforce.

Agriculture holds enormous potential for youth employment; however, over 25% of young people entering the job market lack basic literacy skills, making it difficult to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

With 10 million youths entering the labour market annually but only 3 million new jobs being created, Africa's youth unemployment crisis remains a pressing issue.

The Kigali Youth Declaration outlines a roadmap to address these challenges.

By leveraging Africa's growing demand for sustainable food production and rapid technological advancements, the declaration calls for a concerted effort from governments and stakeholders to create an environment where youth-led innovations can thrive.