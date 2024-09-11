Zimbabwe: Warriors Ready for Blockbuster Tie

Zimbabwe are well configured for what they expect to be a thorny 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying expedition against giants Cameroon at the Mandela National Stadium here this afternoon.

The Warriors will need to sharpen up and get a positive outcome against the five-time African champions who lead Group J standings by three points after a single match.

After failing to breach Kenya in their opening tie with a goalless draw last Friday when they were the away side in the absence of an approved stadium in the Harambee Stars' den, the Warriors, who are in the same predicament as the Kenyans will be the home team this afternoon.

And they will need all their hunting tools ready for the blockbuster battle with coach Michael Nees emphasising that his personnel should improve in all the game's aspects.

"One thing is we have to improve against Cameroon, they are a good side, there is no doubt about that," said Nees.

"So, the players need to apply themselves using their experience and they need to apply their game intelligence.

"Our two old guys saved us in this game (Kenya game) that is Khama (Billiat) and Washington (Arubi). Obviously, that is experience, and with a bit of luck we could have won the match".

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota said the Warriors are calibrated enough for the huge test against Cameroon as they will build on the pluses that they picked from the match against Kenya.

"You know it will be a big test. Cameroon is a big team. We are just trying to build on the momentum from our last game. We are looking to impose ourselves on them," said Rinomhota.

"We need to try and get the win to move into a good position that will give us a good feeling and a lot of optimism.

"Cameroon is a big team and they are very competitive. They have some of the best players in the world who play for some of the biggest teams in the world.

"But we are not focusing on those factors. We are focusing on ourselves as individuals and as a team.

"What is important is our focus and what we will do in the 90 minutes we will be on the pitch."

Rinomhota, who had an exceptional game in the match against Kenya, bullying the Harambee Stars' midfielders, said the Warriors are growing in terms of balance and they should tap on the chemistry to floor their fancied West African opposition.

"In the short time we have had with the new coach, it has been looking good. It's been really good.

"We want to build on the positives from the last match and we are optimistic going into the match against Cameroon.

"The team is growing in terms of combinations and telepathy. That should all come into play as we face Cameroon tomorrow (today). "It's a really big game for us given what is at stake and what we want to achieve as Zimbabwe".

Nees is expected to stick with almost the same team he deployed in the opening game against Kenya although right-back Godknows Murwira could be replaced by Andrew Mbeba after he struggled to assert himself in that match.

Captain Marshal Munetsi also continued with his struggles in national team colours but he could still get a starting berth as Nees is keen to see experience carrying the day for Zimbabwe. Cameroon, on the other hand, are almost certain to retain their 4-1-4-1 structure that was handy in their opening 1-0 victory over Namibia in Garoua on Saturday. Although there were concerns about some of their key players' fitness after the win against Namibia, the Indomitable Lions have the full squad ready including their chief striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar.

Probable Warriors Line-Up

Washington Arubi, Andrew Mbeba, Jordan Zemura, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan'anga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Khama Billiat, Tawanda Chirewa, Walter Musona, Prince Dube