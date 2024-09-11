Southern Africa: China Media Group Strengthens Ties With Zimbabwe

10 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

China Media Group has signed a Memorandum of Co-operation with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and The Herald newspaper.

The signatories agreed to carry out pragmatic co-operation in content exchange, joint programme production, personnel and technical exchanges so as to consolidate the traditional friendship between China and Zimbabwe.

The agreement will also promote cultural exchanges and elevate bilateral relations between the two countries to a new level.

In a statement, China Media Group said the memorandum of co-operation would further broaden channels of cultural exchanges between China and Zimbabwe and consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries.

"On September 3, when Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa came to China to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation and pay a State visit, China Media Group signed a memorandum of co-operation with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Information, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and The Herald.

"President Xi Jinping and President Mnangagwa jointly witnessed the signing of the above co-operation documents," China Media Group said.

In recent years, China Media Group has maintained friendly exchanges with all three Zimbabwean institutions and carried out fruitful and in-depth co-operation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.