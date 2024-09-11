Zimbabwe: Fighting Misinformation Critical During a Public Health Crisis

Africa has continued to report an increase in the number of Mpox cases.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of cases so far has reached 22 091, with 20 000 of these being reported in the DRC.

The virus has since triggered outbreaks in 14 African countries, posing a risk of exported cases in other parts of the world.

While Zimbabwe has not reported a case, the Government is on high alert to ensure that any case is reported promptly and managed.

However, experts say the management of information at this time is critical to reduce the risk of spreading misinformation.

During any public health emergency, managing misinformation becomes crucial for the well-being and safety of the country.

Misinformation can spread quickly through various media platforms, causing panic, mistrust, and potentially hindering effective response efforts.

Understanding the importance of managing misinformation and disinformation during such emergencies is essential to mitigate its adverse effects.

Firstly, managing misinformation is crucial for maintaining public trust in the Government and health authorities.

This is why Government and health authorities play a vital role in providing accurate and timely information to the public.

If misinformation is left unchecked, people may lose faith in these institutions and become sceptical of the measures taken to control the situation.

This distrust can lead to non-compliance with recommended guidelines, inefficient resource allocation, and hindered contact tracing efforts - all of which can exacerbate the spread and impact of the health emergency.

Moreover, managing misinformation helps control the flow of false narratives that may endanger public safety.

Public health emergencies often create an environment of fear and uncertainty. In such situations, misinformation can contribute to panic-buying, hoarding of medical supplies, or indulging in ineffective or harmful remedies.

For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, various unverified claims about potential cures or preventive measures circulated widely, leading individuals to experiment.

It also led to an increase in vaccine hesitancy and resulted in delays in the management of the pandemic.

According to World Health Organisation, risk communication and community engagement officer, Ms Priscilla Mangwiro, the spread of misinformation and disinformation during a disease outbreak has the potential to become more dangerous than the disease itself.

"This can lead to confusion and ultimately mistrust in Governments and public health. Unverified information can cause harm by sowing confusion and drowning out accurate health information, it can change behaviour and shape attitudes to vaccines. It will affect the uptake of prevention and protection measures.

"And infodemics are not only about circulating misinformation or disinformation, it is also about the overload of information, outdated information, and information gaps.

"So when we do our interventions, we need to cater for the different target audience. Let's be proactive, whether it is Mpox, hypertension, mental health or any other disease," she said.

Ms Mangwiro said it could also impact behaviours in different ways and this is why it is important to prioritise community engagement.

In the face of a public health crisis, accurate and timely information is a critical tool for both individuals and governments.

Effective information management can help to prevent the spread of disease, mitigate panic, and ensure that resources are allocated efficiently.

During a crisis, rumours and false information can spread rapidly, causing unnecessary fear and confusion. By providing accurate and reliable information, authorities can help to debunk myths and prevent the spread of misinformation

When people have access to accurate information, they are more likely to comply with public health measures, such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and vaccination. This cooperation is essential for controlling the spread of disease.

By understanding the needs of the population, authorities can allocate resources more effectively.

For example, if information indicates that a particular community is at high risk, resources can be directed to that area to provide testing, treatment, and prevention services.

Open and transparent communication can help to build trust between the public and Government authorities. This trust is essential for effective crisis management.

How can information be managed effectively?

A central authority should be responsible for disseminating information to the public. This will help to ensure that everyone receives consistent and accurate messages.

Information should also be disseminated through a variety of channels, including traditional media, social media, and community outreach programs.

This will help to reach people with different communication preferences.

Messages should also be tailored to different audiences, such as healthcare workers, the general public, and at-risk populations. This will help to ensure that everyone receives the information they need.

Continuous monitoring is also important. Authorities should continuously monitor the information landscape to identify and address any misinformation or rumours.

By effectively managing information during a public health crisis, governments and communities can work together to protect public health and minimise the impact of the crisis.