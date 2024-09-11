Zimbabwe: All in Place for Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

All is now in place for this year's Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that runs from Thursday to Saturday this week, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa has said.

He said over 410 exhibitors and eight countries have so far registered to participate in the expo, with South Africa expected to bring more delegates.

"This year's edition will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair with regional and foreign investors from eight countries having registered to take part," said the organisers.

"We will be in Bulawayo tomorrow morning (today) so that we can polish up and get ready to start the expo," Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said.

"We are also happy that this year's exhibitors have surpassed last year's. Other countries that will participate include Namibia, Botswana, Malawi and Tanzania, among others".

This year' s Sanganai World Tourism Expo will host three conferences namely; MICE Masterclass, Tourism Scholastic Conference and the Zimbabwe Investment Forum.

The conferences will bring together industry leaders, experts and professionals from around the world to engage in insightful discussions, share innovative ideas and explore the latest trends in the tourism industry.

The official opening and awards ceremony will be held on September 13.

This year's event will be held under the theme, "Tourism and Peace".

Zimbabwe has targeted US$5 billion tourism revenue by next year.

Meanwhile, 80 buyers and tourists from around the world have said Zimbabwe is a safe country and lovely tourist destination.

They said this during the pre tour of the expo held in Victoria Falls.

"The buyers and tourists who are on pre-tour before the expo are expected to visit some of the resorts in Victoria Falls, Hwange and Bulawayo," said the organisers.

The buyers are from countries such as the United Kingdom, China, Japan, France, the United States, Germany, Italy and Switzerland courtesy of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

Africa Travel Connect director Yared Bizuneh said he was happy to be in Zimbabwe to seek opportunities.

"So far I am liking what I am seeing," he said. "It is a different story altogether from what we hear people say. I am feeling the experience and happy to take it back home and market Zimbabwe."

Bizuneh who is based in United Kingdom said that he would be attending the expo.

"I have toured the Victoria Falls and did a game drive. Zimbabwe is beautiful and I can't wait to attend the expo,"' he said.

Cho Mi said Zimbabwe was a safe place.

"This is my first time in Africa and have started off with Zimbabwe. I am liking what I am seeing," she said. "I love animals and I am happy to have experienced the tour, especially Simunye Theatre."

Rainbow Tourism Group corporate affairs and quality manager, Pride Khumbula, who is hosting one of the groups, said they were happy to showcase the best of Zimbabwe to the British and French buyers.

"We are thrilled to welcome distinguished buyers from the United Kingdom and France for an exclusive familiarisation tour of Zimbabwe's premier tourism destinations -- Victoria Falls and Hwange.

"We are taking the buyers on a journey through Zimbabwe's natural wonders, including the wildlife-rich Hwange National Park," she said.