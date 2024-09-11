Zimbabwe: MSU Pathology Centre Becomes Oasis of Hope

The Midlands State University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre (NPRDC) is fast turning into an oasis of hope for people with different ailments who are flooding the institution seeking specialised health services.

Constructed in a record eight months time, the institution has become a national model of the Heritage-based Education 5.0, which emphasises practice not just theory.

With two divisions out of the three now fully operational and equipped with modern medical equipment, the health institution is turning into a centre of excellence. It has all radiology services such as X-Ray scans, ultrasound scans, Computed tomography (CT) scans, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and laboratory services under one roof.

The centre is a typical example of innovation and technological excellence, with experts now gathering to explore, research, innovate and redefine the field of pathology.

The Herald visited the MSU for a tour, after which the Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa, said works to set up a state-of-the-art hospital to make the institution a complete centre of excellence, are at an advanced stage.

He said the aim is to transform the institution into a regional disease control and diagnostic centre of excellence.

"This is an example of one of the success stories of innovation in line with the Ministry's Education 5.0 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which seeks to position Zimbabwe as the region's health hub," said Prof Muzvidziwa.

With many people seeking specialised services at the pathology centre, MSU is beginning to write its own remarkable story in the health sector.

Said Prof Muzvidziwa: "It is often said if you want to measure the success of any nation, you need to look at its health sector and Higher and Tertiary Education system, and with the birth of the National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre, bringing goods and services to the community, surely the MSU and indeed Zimbabwe at large, is writing its own story in the health sector."

He said the institution has seen people who have been going out of Zimbabwe to seek specialised services now being served at the institution at low cost.

Prof Muzvidziwa said President Mnangagwa has reiterated that under the Second Republic, no one should be left behind, hence the charges at the national pathology centre dovetail with this thrust.

"Government has a keen interest in this and this is why the President officially opened the institution himself," he said.

Senior lab technologist at the institution, Mr Eliot Nyagumbo, said apart from offering health services, the national pathology centre has also established a sound research department where many experts are conducting research on prominent diseases such as cancer and bilharzia.

"In the long run, we will also do research that is aimed at developing vaccines. We have started equipping our lab and the idea is to do research and possibly develop vaccines based on that research.

"We have also partnered with other renowned research institutions in Chicago (United States) for an extensive research programme aimed at bringing solutions," he said. Some patients have already started giving testimonies after receiving services at the National Pathology and Diagnostic Centre.

Mrs Lorato Mlambo, who had travelled from Zhombe to get assistance at the institution, said she had been trying to raise funds to go to South Africa after she initially failed to get the necessary services locally.

"When I went to Kwekwe District Hospital I was told the machines needed to do my scan were only found in South Africa.

"I then met a relative who told me about the new National Pathology and Diagnostic Centre in Gweru and I got assistance," she said.

Mr Amon Chimhini said the health institution has become a game-changer in society.

"You know this has saved us both on the monetary side and the health aspect because at the pathology centre, they do all the scans under one roof, but if you go to some of these hospitals, you are told they don't have some of the services and refer you to private players who charge exorbitant fees," he said.

The centre highlights the Second Republic's determination to address the shortage of pathologists and other specialist medical professionals and services.

The new pathology facility, a wing of the university's medical school, is part of Government's priority projects where it partnered the university to bridge the gap that existed between clinical and pathology services in Zimbabwe.

It is expected to scale up the provision of quality health services for the people and help Zimbabwe realise universal health coverage targets.

President Mnangagwacut the ribbon as he commissions Midlands Stae University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre Gweru yesterday. Picture : Justin Mutenda

President Mnangagwa being shown labolatory egquipment by Midlands Stae University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre Acting Director Lucy Mabaya during the commissioning of the centre in Gweru yesterday. Picture : Justin Mutenda