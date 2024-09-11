Zimbabwe: Community Radio Expands Reach

Sukulwenkosi Dube — The broadcasting range of Ntepe-Manama Radio Station in Gwanda District has been boosted significantly with a new transmitter from Government expanding the radius from 5km to about 60km, as part of broader efforts to promote local languages and drive sustainable development in rural communities.

A new 300-watt transmitter, capable of covering a radius of up to 70km, was installed by Transmedia Corporation, replacing the older 25W transmitter.

The expansion allows more villagers, who previously relied on stations from Botswana, to access local radio content. It also increases the availability of frequencies for national radio stations.

This initiative is aligned with the Second Republic's goal of decentralising broadcasting services, ensuring that no community is left behind. Ntepe-Manama Radio Station now provides the Babirwa people in Manama with local broadcasts in Sesotho, fostering the use of indigenous languages.

In an interview, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Dr Omphile Marupi, who is also the Gwanda South MP, emphasised the importance of the increased transmission coverage.

"The installation of the transmitter, which has increased coverage of Ntepe-Manama Radio Station, is part of an ongoing process to connect areas deprived of coverage. This will bring much-needed development to border communities who were previously marginalised," he said.

"Ntepe-Manama Radio Station now has a coverage of about 60km. It has seen villagers, especially along the borderline who were getting a transmission from neighbouring countries, having access to local content."

Dr Marupi said the expanded coverage ensures that villagers can access critical information such as job and training opportunities and stay informed about national and local current affairs.

He also highlighted the station's role in promoting development in Gwanda District by providing a platform to discuss and share local initiatives.

"There is a lot of development work taking place in Gwanda South Constituency, and I'm glad we now have a platform to ensure the community participates in the development process," said Dr Marupi.

"Government has made significant strides in promoting indigenous languages which means that no one and no place will be left behind."

Community radio stations serve as forerunners of development as they provide communities with a forum for discussion and participation in local development.

Dr Marupi urged the community of Gwanda to use the community radio station to amplify key development issues and promote their language and culture. Language was key to the preservation of culture and customs.

The radio station, which currently broadcasts in isiNdebele, Sesotho, and Venda, is set to introduce isiJahunda soon, further enhancing its role in preserving local languages and cultures.

Dr Marupi said community radio stations are vital for development, as they give communities a voice in local decision-making and promote cultural preservation.

"Increased coverage is key to achieving Vision 2030, as full participation from all communities is essential for national development. Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Station is part of the decentralisation of broadcasting services in line with the Second Republic's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind," he said.

"This is part of efforts by the Government to enhance access to information and to give those in marginalised parts of the country a platform to articulate their community issues."

The station also played a critical role in disaster risk reduction by providing early warnings in an area prone to natural disasters and stock theft.

"This station addresses the gap for our people who are in dire need of information on Government programmes that are beneficial to the community. Gwanda South is an area so much affected by natural disasters and cases of stock theft, hence people will be able to fully participate in crime prevention programmes," he said.

The devolution policy, under which community radio stations operate, promotes equitable sharing of local and national resources and enhances local communities' participation in decision-making processes. This policy is key to fostering creative growth and democracy at the grassroots level.