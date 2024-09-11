Zimbabwe: SEED Training Workshop Underway

SEED inspectors from Government and private sector are engaged in a 11-day capacity building training workshop on international Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) certification in seed trade in Harare.

The training of trainers' workshop that started on September 2 will end on the 13th of this month and is being conducted by OECD seed certification trainers.

Officially opening the workshop, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said this training was crucial in enhancing the standards of the nation's seed trade practices.

"As we gather here, we must acknowledge the vital role that seed trade plays in global agriculture and food security. Seeds are the foundation of our food systems, impacting everything from agricultural productivity to biodiversity. The quality and certification of seed are critical to ensuring that farmers and consumers alike can trust the products that reach their tables," Prof Jiri said.

The OECD has set internationally recognised standards for seed certification which facilitate the smooth movement of seeds across borders as well as ensuring that the seeds meet essential quality and health requirements.

Prof Jiri said the main goals of our workshop were to understand standards, build capacity as well as the promotion of collaboration.

"We will explore the specific standards set forth by OECD for seed certification and the processes involved in attaining and maintaining compliance.

"Participants will also be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to implement these standards effectively in their respective organisations as well as provide a platform for networking and collaboration among stakeholders," added Prof Jiri.

Zimbabwe's agriculture blueprint, the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy (AFSRTS) recognises the seed industry as a key enabler for industrial growth and development. Seed is a cross-cutting pivot in Agriculture Recovery Plan, Livestock Growth and Development Plan (LRGP), Horticultural Recovery and Growth Plan (HRGP) as well as Plant Genetics for Food and Agriculture Strategy and Action Plan.

Prof Jiri said: "In all our strategic initiatives, we acknowledge that, seed security precedes food, feed and nutritional security. It is for this reason that the Government of Zimbabwe saw it fit to have an act of parliament, the Seed Act Chapter 19:13 and its subsidiary legislation, administered by the Ministry, dedicated to the seed industry value chain."

By achieving OECD certification, countries can enhance their competitiveness in the international seed market, promote sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to global food security. To this effect, Zimbabwe subscribes to the OECD international seed certification schemes as well as the International Seed Testing Association.

The country recently signed the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the harmonisation of seed regulatory system.

It has also signed the Charter Establishing the SADC Seed Centre as well as the SADC Protocol on Plant Variety Protection as well as being signatories to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) harmonised seed regulatory system.