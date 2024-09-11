Zimbabwe: Maid Jailed 15 Years for Sexual Assault

10 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

A 22-year-old Harare maid will spend 15 years in jail for aggravated sexual assault on an 8-year-old son of her employer's landlord.

The maid, who was based in Dzivaresekwa, was convicted on two counts of aggravated indecent assault after a full trial, where she had pleaded not guilty.

In convicting her, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Esthere Chivasa said the State, led by Ms Abigail Chido Gohori, had proved its case.

On each count, the magistrate sentenced the maid to 15 years in jail, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

In her ruling, Mrs Chivasa said aggravated indecent assault is the same as rape so in the circumstances of an assault on a young child, the sentence could not go below 15 years.

"The offence was committed in aggravated circumstances," she said, adding it was a serious offence because the maid assaulted the boy. "There is no way a person convicted of rape or aggravated indecent assault can get a sentence of less than five years. It was possible that the same might have been done to other children," ruled the magistrate.

She said there was a risk of transmission of sexually transmitted diseases in such cases.

"The accused is liable to a sentence of not less than 15 years on each count."

The magistrate also said community service would be a mockery of justice in this matter.

The court heard that sometime in March at around 6pm, the boy was playing outside the house when the maid called him into their bedroom and assaulted him. The matter only came to light on August 19.

