Zimbabwe: Smallholder Tobacco Farmers Defying Odds

Smallholder farmers, constituting 60 percent of beneficiaries of the Government's fast-track land reform programme, continue defying odds and leading in tobacco farming.

The land reform programme, which gave indigenous farmers access to prime farming land, has been supported by the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which ensures they can use acquired land effectively and increase production.

The strategy is a composite plan of action drawn from the agriculture recovery and livestock growth plans.

The land reform beneficiaries are now creating vast employment opportunities for youths and making significant contributions to national development.

When The Herald visited tobacco farmers in Headlands, CACU (Central Association of Cooperative Unions) in partnership with Premier Tobacco, had engaged stakeholders to equip farmers with skills to maximise productivity.

After engaging in a fruitful discussions with stakeholders during a tobacco training and crop management workshop, farmers were optimistic that the new season would produce meaningful results.

Youthful farmers said they had the capacity to restore Zimbabwe to its former glory.

Tinashe Langa of Fishers Farm said he paid lobola, bought a tractor, built a house and sent his sister to a university in Australia.

He urged other youths to embark on farming, adding that farming had proven to be a business which is sustaining him and his family.

He is currently doing various farming projects on 126ha after starting with a mere five hectares .

"I started growing tobacco in 2018 with the help of CACU. I was assisted with US$2 800 for labour after being given inputs. I managed to draw water from a nearby river. If young people follow what I am doing we can go somewhere. We should work hard to be safe. I am no longer an ordinary person because of farming," he said.

Dhama Mujumira (38) of Madhubure Village said he accumulated most of his wealth from tobacco farming adding that he wants to increase the hectarage this season.

"I am a family man and l depend heavily on farming. I looked for CACU so I was contracted.

"I drilled a borehole at my homestead so that we could continue farming. For the past five years I was given inputs by CACU, now I want five ha from them. I was given inputs on time. We are living in Canaan because of tobacco farming," said Mujumira.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Simbarashe Kuwanda (36) of Edendale B started growing tobacco in 2012 after being given land in 2011.

"Through farming I managed to build a house and buy cattle. CACU offers other projects like growing vegetables , beans and poultry so that we sustain families throughout the year ," he said.

Tete Chinzambwa of Fishers Village said it is critical for farmers to get inputs on time so that they embark early on their farming productions.

She started growing tobacco in 2002 after the land reform programme was introduced.

"For my tobacco productions I have now joined CACU in partnership with Premier. Last year l grew three hectares of tobacco and sold it to Premier where l got good payments. This year I am looking forward to growing four ha. Fertilisers and chemicals we are given on time. If our crops get affected by hailstorm or other natural disasters, they come to assess the situation.

CACU chief executive officer Mrs Martha Bertha Maziva said they had invited experts to educate farmers on how to prepare seedbeds.

"Over 300 farmers who were trained will teach other farmers in different provinces, all with representatives. Inputs will be delivered freely to you," she said.

Premier Tobacco Auction Floors operations manager Mr Sam Garabha said it is critical for more farmers to embark on tobacco production to ensure that the country meets its annual target of 300 million kg.

He urged small holder farmers to get assistance to ensure that they produce quality tobacco which will attract good prices.