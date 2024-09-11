Zimbabwe: 'Adopt Recommended Seedbed Practices'

Kutsaga Research is calling on farmers to adopt recommended seedbed practices, if they are to get high tobacco yield such as 4 500kg per hectare.

These good agronomic practices (GAP) on seedbeds will prevent phytotoxicity and promote robust growth of the golden leaf.

In an interview with The Herald, Kutsaga public relations and communications officer, Mr Tatenda Mugabe said farmers should ensure healthy tobacco seedlings in order to maximise crop yield.

"Healthy seedlings serve as the foundation for a successful crop, ultimately leading to greater profits come marketing season," he said.

Farmers are urged to consistently monitor seedlings for any indications of pests and diseases and employ integrated pest management (IPM) strategies to safeguard plants effectively.

"Schedule regular checks of your seedlings to identify any early signs of pest infestations or disease symptoms and look for discoloured leaves, wilting, or unusual spots which can indicate underlying issues," he said.

A well-structured spray programme is vital for safeguarding tobacco seedbeds from pests and diseases. By implementing that, growers can significantly reduce the risk of infestations and ensure healthier seedlings, ultimately leading to a more successful crop.

"Adopting recommended spray programmes, along with diligent monitoring and early intervention, will enhance the vitality of tobacco seedbeds," said Mr Mugabe highlighting that by proactively managing pests and diseases, growers can create a strong groundwork for a successful and profitable tobacco crop.

The advice comes at a time warmer temperatures have been prevailing in the country, creating a more favourable environment for the seedlings and this positive shift in growth conditions aligns with the expected planting date targets for many growers. As dryland tobacco planting dates approach, the favourable growth conditions of the seedbeds indicate that many growers are likely to meet their targets.

"The current condition of tobacco seedbeds is showing promising signs of improvement with many growers now observing a resurgence in seedling vigour, which is encouraging for the upcoming planting season as temperatures rise after a period of slower development during the cold weather," underlined Mr Mugabe.

Moreover, this up-tick in growth provides an opportunity for growers to assess their seedbeds closely. As monitoring seedlings not only boosts confidence in their planting schedules, but also allows for adjustments in management practices.

Meanwhile, statistics from Kutsaga show that 1 156 414 grammes of seed with capacity to cover 231 283 hectares of land had been sold by September 4. In addition, Kutsaga has planted commercial seedlings which can be planted on 560 hectares.