Kenya: Nakuru MCAs Oust 'Incompetent' Majority Leader in Unanimous Vote

Nakuru — The Majority Party in Nakuru County Assembly has ousted its leader in a unanimous vote.

Members of the County Assembly drawn from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) accussed Alex Langat of obtructing their oversight role in a resolution dated September 11.

Though a letter signed by Biashara Ward MCA, Fadhili Msuri, the ward representatives said they reached the decision during a meeting held at a local hotel.

"This is to inform the Speaker of the decision made during the meeting on Monday, September 9 where all the 31 County Representatives allied to UDA unanimously voted to remove the majority leader," read the letter.

In the letter, Msuri also cited Langat's failure to call meeting of Majority Party MCAs to address key issues.

"Langat has not called a meeting for UDA members for two years, thereby denying them a platform to discuss matters crucial to the party," he said

While maintaining that the ouster was in accordance with the Nakuru County Assembly Standing Orders, Msuri accused Langat of protecting corrupt individuals at the Nakuru County Government from accountability.

"The Majority Leader has persistently obstructed MCAs in carrying out their oversight role in significant corruption cases within the executive," he said.

Msuri cited the deafeat of a recent motion where the MCAs wanted to impeach Nakuru County Government Secretary Samuel Mwaura.

The MCAs elected Keringet MCA William Mutai to replace Langat.

They were hopeful that the change would maintain the County Assembly's integrity and effective execution of its mandate.