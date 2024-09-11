Kenya: 'I Am Not Okay' - Penniless Firat Bemoans Unfair Criticism of Harambee Stars

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has lamented the consistent unfair criticism of the side, amidst him going for nine months without pay.

Firat said his team have become a punching bag for different quarters with no regard for the challenging conditions they have had to endure.

"What makes me sad is that we have no real support...all I hear is bla! bla! bla! In Uganda, I was told 5000 people would come but those who came I can count on one hand," he said.

Firat added: "I am also not okay...if you don't pay the coach for nine months, not one dollar, then look at the mirror. What do you want? And that's why I said let this team alone. Even in the campaign for the FKF presidential elections, we have become part of the propaganda...even from some of the ex-coaches. I don't like this."

The Turk underlined his desire to make Kenyans proud through their performances on the pitch, the tough conditions notwithstanding.

"What we want to do is make these people proud and give them some happiness. Those people in Kenya who love football," he said.

The gaffer was speaking in the wake of Stars' 2-1 win over Namibia in the second game of their Group J in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

He pointed to the fact that it was the first time Kenya has beaten the southern Africans away as a sign of the huge strides the team is making.

"I've always said we do not have excellent players like Senegal and these other teams and so it is important to build a solid team. To miss seven or eight players and win against Namibia, who we have never beaten away, is a great thing and good for our team building. I've always said the objective is for the 2027 Afcon and this is a good step towards that," he said.

Stars lead the pool with four points, ahead of Cameroon who have the same number of points - but with a superior goal difference.

Nonetheless, Firat is careful not to pop the champagne yet, noting that the journey to Morocco 2025 is still a long way off.

"I believe that it is possible for every team in the group to qualify. Even Namibia could win their next two games against Zimbabwe. I think for us, Cameroon should be asking themselves on how to prepare to face us.

Kenya next face the Indomitable Lions on October 15.