Angola: T-Mariz Farm Invests in Rice and Wheat Flour Production in Moxico

Luena — The T-Mariz farm, a private initiative, located in the town of Luando, in the Province of Moxico, plans to produce wheat flour and rice in the 2024/25 agricultural season.

According to the farm's owner, Teresa Vieira Mariz, an area of 20 hectares is being prepared in an experimental phase for the production of the aforementioned crops.

Teresa Vieira Mariz, also known as the "queen of cassava", given her "strong" commitment to agricultural production, said that annually the farm has had a harvest of more than 500 tons of cassava and 50 tons of corn, which have supplied the food markets in the provinces of Moxico, Lunda-Sul and Lunda-Norte, as well as Luanda.

For the new agricultural year is projected a production of 150 hectares of cassava, 70 hectares of corn and 20 hectares of sweet potatoes, among other crops.

The manager, who was speaking as part of a field visit by the OMA (Angolan women's organization) secretary general, Joana Tomás, to verify the work carried out, in the scope of the "Kudima" project, said that the goal is to acquire more equipment, in order to increase production levels.

"I'm already at that level, but I would like to be able to do a lot", Teresa Mariz said.

In turn, Joana Tomás committed to advocating so that more women involved in agriculture have access to bank credit to increase the volume of food production in the country.

