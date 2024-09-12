Africa CDC Welcomes Pandemic Fund's Statement - Urgent Call for Speed, Agility, and Impactful Action in Africa's Mpox Response

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Africa CDC welcomes the optimistic statement of the Governing Board of the Pandemic Fund (PF), which reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the health security of Africa. Africa CDC acknowledges and profoundly appreciates its continued support in strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities across the continent. The two key outcomes of the statement, which deeply recognize the need for speed and efficiency in garnering resources for mpox, as well as the creation of a special financing mechanism to accelerate support for outbreaks, including mpox, demonstrate a new dawn in our global collective efforts to respond to the growing existential threats of public health emergencies.

It is the ardent desire and hope of Africa CDC that this transformative upcoming funding round will prioritize a more inclusive approach, increasing support to a greater number of African countries and regional entities, especially in light of the limited allocation in the previous round, where only five (5) of the fifty-five (55) African nations received funding.

While Africa CDC recognizes the positive direction in the stated timeline for reviewing and awarding funds, it wishes to highlight the extreme complexities and threats posed by the evolving epidemiology of the new mpox outbreak, which necessitated the sequential declaration of a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) by Africa CDC and a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by WHO. The current mpox outbreak, driven by a mix of multiple variants, is further complicated by Africa's limited access to critical countermeasures such as vaccines and diagnostics, as well as weak surveillance systems. This outbreak has taken a heavy toll, particularly on children (60% of cases) and people living with HIV/AIDS, who are experiencing the worst outcomes. With limited access to these critical resources, Africa CDC has called for a coordinated response.

Africa CDC, WHO, and other multilateral organizations (e.g., UNICEF, WFP, IFRC, IOM) have developed the Continental Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan (CMPRP) to address this challenge. The CMPRP operates under a unified approach -- ONE Team, ONE Plan, ONE Budget, and ONE M&E framework -- aiming to improve surveillance, diagnostics, and workforce capacity while strengthening public health systems and engaging communities for a more effective and harmonized response across Africa.

We believe the CMPRP presents a valuable opportunity for the Pandemic Fund Governing Board to expedite the release of funds to support countries' preparedness and response efforts in a timely manner. An effective mpox response depends on swift action, which has the potential to eliminate the heart-wrenching inequalities demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, where Africa lagged significantly in accessing vaccines.

The devastating economic consequences of the over 100-day delay between the first COVID-19 vaccinations in high-income and low-income countries continue to hinder the global recovery. Thus, the new direction of the Pandemic Fund highlights the critical need for funding.

As Africa continues to grapple with the increasing spread of mpox within countries and across borders, the Pandemic Fund must act with agility and speed to avert a global pandemic, given the rapid continental and international movements of people. The recent Pandemic Fund Governing Board's decision to accelerate the release of the second round of funding to ensure a timely and effective mpox response while strengthening healthcare systems' resilience is a welcome development. Moreover, the Board's recognition and decision to establish a dedicated funding window specifically for the mpox response, along with accelerated disbursement, is a positive development. As detailed in the budget of the CMPRP, access to funding for the mpox response in Africa can be facilitated by working with continental organizations and regional entities or by providing direct funding to countries under the coordination of Africa CDC and WHO, thereby enhancing collaboration and maximizing the efficiency of the response.

Africa CDC also calls for the creation of a dedicated funding window exclusively for the mpox response. This window should not be limited by the existing ceiling per country but should be driven by the identified gaps in the mpox response, as outlined in the budget of the Continental Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan.

We cannot afford further delays; we must act now to safeguard the health and lives of African populations and prevent the further spread of mpox. Together, we have the opportunity to avoid the repetition of past mistakes and build a more just and equitable global health architecture.