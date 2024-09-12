Kenya: Govt Inspecting All Public, Private Schools to Ensure Compliance With Safety Standards

Nairobi — The Education Ministry has rolled out a multiagency inspection exercise of all public and private schools to ensure compliance with safety standards after recent school fire incidents.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba revealed that the countrywide inspection will be conducted jointly by all relevant agencies including officials from the Ministries of Education, Interior and National Administration, Health and department of public works.

Officers from the Kenya Red Cross and county governments will also be involved.

"It has, therefore, become necessary for the Ministry of Education, jointly with relevant agencies, to conduct an urgent countrywide inspection of all public and private basic learning institutions to assess their levels of compliance with the guidelines of the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya," he said.

According to Ogamba, the inspection process, which will take place in phases, will identify the causes of the most recent school fires and offer advice on how to prevent them in the future.

He asserted that the first phase of the exercise will cover all boarding Primary and junior schools across the country, while the second phase of the inspection will cover secondary schools.

"The inspection will also provide an opportunity for the government to unearth reasons behind the recent spate of school fires that have been reported in a few schools in the country; and make appropriate recommendations to remedy the situation," he stated.

CS Ogamba however issued a warning, stating that anyone found to have disregarded the instructions in the Safety Standards handbook for schools in accordance with the Basic Education Act of 2013 will face severe consequences including officials from the Ministry, school administrators and manager.

"We wish to assure the country that the Ministry will continue to support schools to remain safe and conducive spaces for quality and effective learning.

He urged schools to step up their preparations for the National Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination that are set to start at the end of the third Term.

The Nationwide assessment exercise follows the recent fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy, Nyeri Country, which claimed 21 learners while sleeping at night in the school dormitory.