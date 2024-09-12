Uganda Plans to Invest $1.74 Billion in Kiira Motors

11 September 2024
The Observer (Kampala)
By Timothy Nsubuga

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has said government plans to invest more than $1.74 billion in Kiira Motors over the next four years to bolster the company's plans of manufacturing more environmentally friendly cars.

"Uganda plans to invest $1.74 billion through 2028. With an already high import bill for fuel costing the country over $2 billion per year, this initiative should significantly reduce this colossal foreign exchange drain," Kadaga said while making her remarks at the E-mobility expo held at the Kiira Motors production plant in Jinja recently.

Kadaga noted that government is committed to a full transition to electric mobility in public transport by 2030. She said the country has been proactive in fostering the growth of its e-mobility sector through a variety of supportive policies such as lowering costs of production, providing financial incentives, and building the necessary infrastructure needed to boost uptake of electric vehicles.

Kadaga said the investment in Kiira Motors will generate more than 500,000 jobs and achieve a 65 per cent local production rate in the electric vehicle value chain, thus reducing pollution by 25 per cent.

"The running and repair bills for electric vehicles are also much lower, as already demonstrated by the first Kayoola electric buses to be deployed on our roads in 2019, which have already covered over 100,000 kilometres in five years without registering a single technical problem," she added.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the event, Monica Musenero, the minster in charge of science technology and innovation, noted that Kiira Motors plant needs money that will enable it to have the production capacity of the electronic buses that falls between 2,500 to 5,000 buses annually.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.