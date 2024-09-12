Rwanda: Kenya Vow Ferocious Fightback After Losses to Rwanda At Bilateral T20 Series

Nairobi — National women's cricket team captain Charity Muthoni says the team will come back guns blazing in their next two matches of the Bilateral T20 Series against Rwanda after two losses to their East African neighbours on Tuesday.

Muthoni conceded their guests were deserving winners, adding that the Kenyans were caught slacking.

"It was disappointing...we didn't bring our A-game but we hope to improve on it in our next match. We have two more games and I feel we still have the chance to win this series. We'll make a few changes before the next game and as the captain, I also need to step up," Muthoni said.

The hosts began the day with a 26-run loss to their guests at the Sikh Union Club, a reverse of Day One when Kenya had triumphed by the same score.

The Rwandese racked up a total of 114 runs in 20 overs, setting a target of 115 runs for their hosts who could only muster 88 in 20 overs.

Having batted first in the morning, it was Kenya's turn to do so in the afternoon.

Opener Queentor Abel set them on their way with 27 runs from 25 balls before she was bowled out by Henriette Ishimwe.

With the hosts batting order collapsing to some excellent fielding by the Rwandese, Vannessa Adhiambo - player of the match on Tuesday - came in to steady the ship.

However, she could only manage 18 off 23 balls before she was dismissed by Rosine Irera.

Also on 18 runs (off 19 balls) was Awe Mumbua who was also bowled out by Irera with Ann Wangui also boasting double digits (14 runs off 11 balls) before dismissal by Belise Murekatete.

With 107/9 for Kenya, the Rwandese racked up 108 in 18.3 overs to win by seven wickets and complete their double delight.

"Their fielding was tight...they took the right catches. They take the chances given to them, that's the problem with us. We have to minimize the chances we give to them by playing more on the ground and less in their air," she said.

Slayed a giant

Speaking at the same time, Rwanda captain Marie Bimenyimana said a win against Kenya does wonders for their confidence considering the stature of their opponents.

"As you know Kenya is ranked above us and if we are getting this chance to play with them, it is an experience we are learning from them. The players who have gotten this opportunity to play have the chance to improve their game to a higher level," she said.

The big wins notwithstanding, Bimenyimana insists the job is only half-done.

"We have to remain focused...we know what we want from here and we have to remain focused on it until the last game," she said.

The two sides next meet on Friday morning for the fourth game of the series at the same venue.