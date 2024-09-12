Kenya: EACC Recovers Stolen Public Assets Worth Sh28bn

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday witnessed the handover of public assets worth Sh28 billion recovered by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over the past five years.

The assets, including cash and immovable property, belong to various public institutions, both at county and national levels.

Speaking at the event at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said: "I am encouraged that the EACC is pursuing the forfeiture of unexplained wealth valued at KSh59 billion through ongoing court proceedings against individuals whose assets and interests significantly exceed their known legitimate sources of income."

He noted that EACC intervened to prevent the loss of public funds estimated at KSh41 billion by deploying various strategies to disrupt corruption networks.

The recovered properties include land parcels in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kisii, Kisumu and Nakuru counties.

He urged the Government agencies that have benefited from the recovery to establish robust mechanisms to prevent further illegal acquisition.

He pointed out that the development of affordable housing in Nairobi's Industrial Area, off Enterprise Road, is taking place on a 21.04 hectares (52 acres) piece of land recovered by EACC from private individuals who had grabbed it from the Meteorological Department.

"The recovery of such assets reaffirms Kenya's commitment to upholding the Constitution and fulfilling its obligations as a member of the international community under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption," he said.

Present were EACC Chairman Bishop David Oginde and CEO Twalib Mbarak.

The President said he would work closely with Parliament to strengthen legislation and regulatory measures to promote accountable leadership and integrity in governance.

Among the proposals he said he will make to Parliament is the amendment to the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code.

"These amendments will expedite the investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes, ensuring that such cases are concluded within six months," he said.

Additionally, the government will propose amendments to the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, aimed at deploying digital infrastructure in public tendering to promote transparency and accountability.

Further, President Ruto called on Parliament to swiftly pass the Conflict of Interest Bill, but urged it to ensure that it meets rigorous standards to make it effective.

"I have made it clear that I will veto any Bill that does not establish a high standard of accountability, integrity and anti-corruption measures," he said.

Moreover, he called for leaders to foster partnerships to fight endemic corruption in public institutions, as well as integrate anti-graft education into the school curriculum.

The reiterated his personal commitment to let national institutions tasked with fighting corruption to operate independently without interference from his office.

"Chairman here will confirm that I have never called him to tell him what to do with the corrupt. I am a firm believer that institutions should deal with their issues and manage the mandates they have," he said.

Others at the function were Governors Johnson Sakaja of Nairobi, Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), and Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and among other leaders.