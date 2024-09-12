Rwanda Steps Up Mental Health Efforts to Combat Suicide

Rwanda joined the global community on September 10 to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day, under the theme "Changing the Narrative on Suicide."

Though the day is marked annually, the entire month is dedicated to raising awareness around suicide prevention and mental health. This comes as part of a broader global effort to reduce stigma, support those struggling, and promote strategies for prevention.

ALSO READ: Why are young Rwandans increasingly committing suicide?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Suicide Report (2019), Rwanda had an estimated suicide rate of 5.6 per 100,000 people, close to the global average of 9.2 per 100,000.

With over 700,000 people dying due to suicide worldwide, each year, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29. The highest suicide rates are seen in low- and middle-income countries, but it's a problem that spans all socioeconomic backgrounds, according to WHO.

ALSO READ: Kenya launches clinical guidelines on management of mental disorders

Dr. Jean Damascene Iyamuremye, the Director of Psychiatric Care at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), explained that suicide is the result of a complex interplay of psychological, biological, and social triggers.

ALSO READ: Suicide prevention: Activists call for more 'spaces' addressing mental health

"You don't have to deal with problems alone. Talk to someone you trust or seek professional help. Don't be afraid to talk about suicide, it creates opportunities for help and understanding, Dr. Iyamuremye said.

He highlighted the mental health challenges many Rwandans face, including the long-lasting trauma from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Many genocide survivors live with unresolved trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), conditions that increase the risk of suicide."

While alcohol and drug abuse are less prevalent in Rwanda compared to other regions, they still contribute to impulsive behavior and exacerbate mental health struggles, further increasing the risk of suicide, Dr. Iyamuremye added.

Rwanda has made mental health a national priority, with significant strides being taken to expand access to mental health services.

"The Ministry of Health has been integrating mental health into primary healthcare. Mental health services are now available in all district hospitals and some health centers across the country," noted Dr. Iyamuremye.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Lack of law on mental health driving suicide cases -report

Rwanda has also launched national awareness campaigns aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide - these initiatives encourage people to seek help before a crisis develops.

Although these programmes are expanding, Dr. Iyamuremye acknowledges that there is still work to be done in terms of public education and accessibility to care.

One of the key tools in Rwanda's suicide prevention efforts is the mental health hotline, 114, which offers immediate support for those in crisis. In addition to these local services, Rwanda partners with international health organizations such as WHO to enhance its mental health programmes and train healthcare workers.

These partnerships aim to improve access to psychological support and help the country build a more robust mental health infrastructure, Dr. Iyamuremye noted.

Dr. Iyamuremye stressed the importance of listening without judgment to those struggling with suicidal thoughts or those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

He urged Rwandans to seek medical attention if they feel isolated or overwhelmed, stressing that healing takes time, but it is possible.

"Take that crucial first step by seeking medical services. If you notice someone showing signs of depression, isolation, or persistent sadness, be there for them--listen without judgment and guide them toward professional help," Dr. Iyamuremye added.