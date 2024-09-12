President Lazarus Chakwera has today fulfilled yet another promise he made to revamp the railway transportation system in the country by commissioning the Limbe-Beira-Marka Railway which, upon completion, aims to reduce, reduce cargo transport costs by 50 percent and increasing efficiency.

So far, the contractor, China Railways, has completed the connecting the railway line from Beira to Marka.

Addressing the gathering at Marka, President Chakwera expressed gratitude with the project, stating it will have a positive impact on the country's social, economic, and political landscape.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, senior government officials, and party officials, emphasized that people should not be misled into thinking a pastor cannot run government affairs effectively.

During the commissioning, President Chakwera received 1.2 million liters of diesel, hauled within a day from Beira. He noted that this achievement aligns with his 2020 parliamentary address.

National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Board Chair, Colleen Zamba, commended President Chakwera for this development. Senior Chief Malemia also praised the President for the railway line.

The Malawi Government is undertaking the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Limbe-Marka-Beira Railway Section. The project aims to reconnect Malawi's railway line to the Port of Beira, reducing cargo transport costs by 50% and increasing efficiency.

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) says the country will be getting over 10 million litres of fuel per month once the Sena-Corridor is fully operational.

NOCMA Chief Executive Officer, Clement Kanyama, says, for example, a train at Marka in Nsanje has brought in 1.2 million litres, representing 35 trucks.

Kanyama says utilizing the railway line could improve "the turn around, the speed of bringing the product in the country, and transportation costs from Nacala, Beira, and Dar-es-Salaam ports will significantly go down."

Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara, says the deadline for the completion of the K68 billion, 72-kilometre Marka-Bangula railway line is yet to be fixed as the government is waiting for a no objection from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) on a proposal to have the cost of the project adjusted upwards.