Mozambique and Vietnam to Reach Agreements in Education

Maputo — Mozambique and Vietnam intend to establish cooperation agreements in education and health, taking into account the experience that both countries have in herbal and traditional medicine.

According to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi - who was speaking to reporters, on Tuesday, in Hanoi, at a ceremony marking the end of his three-day - it is crucial to value technical, professional and higher education courses between the two countries.

The President said that the Vietnamese have already outlined the organization, functioning and competence of traditional doctors, and this experience may be used by Mozambique since it has not yet systematized its own herbal medicine.

"I think we have many clinics, many houses that practice this kind of medicine in Mozambique, and instead of being done in a random way, they can be systematized and hospitals can include this', he said.

According to Nyusi, by instituting traditional medicine courses in education, young people will have the opportunity for research.

"The experience we've gathered is closer to our reality, so it's a great advantage for us to be able to take this knowledge to Mozambique, catalogue it and create a matrix that will provide continuity', he said.

During his visit, Nyusi also met with Mozambican students in Vietnam. The students presented some of their concerns, especially when it comes to renewing their identity documents.

"The students expressed their desire to see the Mozambican education system value some of the courses they are attending, including traditional Vietnamese medicine', he said.

There are currently 54 Mozambicans in Vietnam, most of them students.

Regarding Vietnam's experience in seafood production, the President believes that there has been a useful exchange, since Mozambique has the potential to also invest in the seafood industry.