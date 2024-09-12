Mozambique: Agreement Signed to Increase Maputo Port Grain Capacity

Maputo — The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Maputo Grain Terminal Company (MGT) for a significant expansion of the grain terminal's capacity.

According to a statement from the MPDC, the agreement aims to increase the terminal's capacity from the current 25,000 tonnes to 45,000 tonnes. This will increase the installed capacity of the terminal from 170,000 to 350,000 tonnes a year.

The MPDC says that in 2023 the terminal handled 166,000 tonnes of grain, "reflecting the growing demand for grain handling services in the region'.

The current terminal consists of five silos, each able to hold 5,000 tonnes. With the new agreement, MGT plans to build an additional four silos. In addition, the rail infrastructure will be improved, in order to optimize the logistics and efficiency of the terminal.

The total investment in expanding the terminal is estimated at five million dollars. Building the new silos should take 18 months.

The statement says that "this investment underlines the commitment of MPDC and its partners to strengthen the logistical capacity and the competitiveness of the Port of Maputo on the regional and international market, under the agreement which extended MPDC's concession on the port, that was signed in February'.