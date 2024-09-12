Ethiopia: Members of Ethiopian Diaspora Celebrate New Year With Various Events

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians and foreign citizens of Ethiopian origin in the diaspora have celebrated the New Year with various events in their respective countries.

Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya has celebrated the 2017 New Year holiday in the presence of Ethiopians, officials of Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry and diplomats based in Nairobi.

On the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador in Kenya, Bacha Debele highlighted the significance of strong unity among Ethiopians to realizing our shared opportunities in the New Year, stating that Ethiopia and Kenya will also mark their 60th year of diplomatic relations during the year.

Ethiopian Embassy in India has also celebrated Ethiopian New Year with a grand event held on September at the Embassy premises.

The event was graced by Shri Mayank Singh Joint Secretary of the East and Southern Africa division and other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Dean of African Heads of Mission in India, Ambassadors, Diplomats, Representatives of Chambers, Representatives of Media, Business Groups, Indian born in Ethiopia, Ethiopians residing in Delhi and Staffs of the Embassy.

On the occasion, Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret explained Ethiopia's unique 13-month calendar, which offers a distinct cultural experience and unites Ethiopians globally in celebration.

She also highlighted about Ethiopia's achievements over the past year, such as in infrastructure, agriculture, etc. showcasing Ethiopia's determination to harness its resources for sustainable development.

The Ambassador reflected on the strong bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and India and reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to elevate the excellent relationships that exist between the two countries.

Similarly, the New Year celebration was observed in Rome, Italy in the presence of Ethiopian diaspora and other invited guests.

Ambassador Demitu Hambisa on the occasion stressed the need for strong unison among the diaspora to expedite the development of Ethiopia.

Representative of the diaspora in Italy for their part commended the embassy for its efforts exerted to enhance ties of the diaspora with their country of origin, expressing their dedication for a better achievement in this regard during the New Year.

Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye also celebrated the New Year with a remark made by Ethiopian Ambassador in Turkiye, Adem Mohammed that urged the diplomats to further strengthen and coordinate their diplomatic activities in a manner that support the overall development endeavors in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian New Year has also been marked in several other countries across the globe including Germany, Kuwait, and United Kingdom.