South Africa: Massive Abalone Bust in Western Cape - South African News Briefs - September 12, 2024

Massive Abalone Bust in Western Cape

Western Cape police have made a significant abalone bust, reports EWN. Officers arrested two suspects found in possession of abalone valued at over R2 million on the N1 near Worcester. This followed a tip-off about a truck heading to Cape Town allegedly transporting abalone. Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said the first suspect was apprehended at Meirings Park after officers stopped the truck he was traveling in. Abalone was discovered inside the truck's cabin by K9 Layla, a specialized detection dog trained to identify protected species. Further searches by Layla uncovered additional bags in a compartment attached to the exterior of the vehicle. A total of 4,582 dried abalone, with an estimated street value of R2 million, was seized. The suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court.

Municipality Accused of Misappropriating Pension Funds

The question of what happened to nearly R38 million, which the Mafube (Frankfort) Municipality in the Free State deducted from its workers' pension fund contributions but never paid to the pension fund, has now come under legal scrutiny, reports IOL. The Municipal Workers Retirement Fund has approached the Bloemfontein High Court, seeking access to the municipality’s banking records. The fund had previously obtained a court order compelling the municipality to pay the nearly R38 million owed in pension contributions. However, the municipality failed to make the payment, prompting the fund to secure a writ of execution. It was later revealed that the municipality's account held only R97,000. The fund is now seeking answers as to where the remaining funds have gone. Delays in paying pension contributions for its workers have long been an issue, leading to numerous court orders and writs of execution against the municipality.

Victim Seeks Justice for Rape and HIV Infection

The victim of a convicted rapist from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has urged the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng to hand down a life sentence, reports IOL. Former soldier Leon Santos Conga was found guilty of rape, attempted murder, and intentionally infecting a South African Air Force (SAAF) sergeant with HIV. Barry Bateman from AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit said that the woman gave testimony during sentencing arguments. Despite Magistrate Fikiswa Ntlati’s conviction of Conga based on overwhelming and conclusive evidence, he continued to deny being HIV positive during the sentencing arguments. Ntlati convicted Conga of attempted murder for knowingly infecting the victim with HIV without informing her. The court accepted expert testimony that HIV is an incurable and life-threatening disease.

