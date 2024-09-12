Kenya: LSK Kisumu Files Petition On Police Brutality During Maandamano

Kisumu — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Kisumu Branch, has filed a constitutional petition at the Kisumu Court on behalf of 28 victims of police brutality during the recent protests on the high cost of living.

The branch chairlady, Dorcas Oluoch, says the petition is to seek compensation for those who were killed and those who survived gunshot wounds from the police.

Oluoch says demonstration is a constitutional right and duty bearers must be made to understand that fact.

"During that tragic period, our county alongside many others across Kenya was engulfed in a wave of death and violence," she said.

LSK alongside other human rights bodies, now want the court to make certain declarations aimed at safeguarding democracy.

Oluoch says many innocent lives were lost, families shattered and many residents left with scars both visible and invisible.

"We call upon duty bearers to exercise their mandate and put an end to this grave violation of human rights," she said.

However, Oluoch says even after the atrocities meted out on the people by the National Police Service (NPS), no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

She says LSK and its partners will remain resolute in its stand to pursue legal recourse for the 2023 victims of police brutality," she said.

Oluoch further noted that the petition is pushing for greater command responsibilities within the police service.

Ruth Kihuria, a senior attorney with the International Justice Mission Kenya (IJMK) says they have listed 8 prayers to the court.

Kihuria announced that with the support from LSK, they are helping the victims who have come up with the petition.

"Among the prayers that are being sought is a number of declarations that includes compensation for the departed and also those victims who require medical assistance, which is long term," she said.

The victims also want the court to declare that the Inspector General Police and the National Police Service violated their rights, subjecting them to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment.