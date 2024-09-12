Nigeria: Election Commission Publishes List of Qualified Candidates for Anambra Local Elections

The commission said the candidates could start their political campaign.

The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has released the final list of qualified candidates ahead of the 28 September Local Government Council chairpersons and ward councillors elections.

Genevieve Osakwe, the ANSIEC chairperson, pasted the list at the commission's headquarters in Awka and urged the candidates to begin their campaigns.

Mrs Osakwe said: "The list is now available for public viewing.

"We are inviting the public to visit ANSIEC headquarters or any of the 21 local government areas (in the state) to verify the candidates contesting for various positions.

"We encourage the electorate to actively participate by voting for their preferred candidates on Election Day.

"And I want to assure Anambra residents that the election will be conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner."

(NAN)