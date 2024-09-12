Kenya: KETRACO Under Scrutiny Over Adani Energy Solutions Deal

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) is facing scrutiny from a legal firm seeking transparency over its reported agreements with Indian firm Adani Energy Solutions, whose sister company is also facing opposition on the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport proposed lease.

In a letter addressed to its Managing Director, John Mativo, law firm IC Law Advocates has requested access to critical information regarding the partnership.

The letter, dated September 11, cites the firm's right to access public information, as guaranteed by the Kenyan Constitution, demanding full disclosure of the project agreements related to the partnership, the financial capacity of Adani Energy Solutions as the tendering company, the tendering process undertaken for the projects, and an appraisal of the legal, regulatory, social, economic, and commercial viability of the projects.

"We require this information within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter. Failure to which we shall exercise our rights in accordance with the law," read the letter by I.C. law in part.

Additionally, the firm is requesting details on public participation in the decision-making process, approval from the Attorney General, and any letters of support, credit guarantees, or risk guarantees issued by the relevant ministries.

This comes on the back of a strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union on Wednesday.

Several passengers were stranded at the airport as the aviation workers dropped their tools over the controversial deal.

There were long lines of stranded travellers after boarding and takeoff were delayed, sparking an outrage.

The strike has been building up for weeks now and followed a notice issued by KAWU last month, where it strongly opposed the proposed leasing of JKIA to the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

It also followed the collapse of talks between the union and government officials.

Aviation workers have over the past few weeks voiced opposition to the proposed lease of Jkia to Adani Group, an Indian airport operator.

However, the government says that the company is only set to invest in a second runway and refurbishment of the existing facilities at JKIA.

Last month, KAWU called off its planned strike that was set to kick off on September 1, 2024, to review lease deal documents provided by the state regarding the deal.

Adani Energy Solutions is India's largest private sector transmission corporation.