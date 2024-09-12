Uganda: Hoima City Residents Demand Relocation of Garbage Site Amid Health Concerns

Residents of Kibati village in Hoima City are demanding the relocation of a local garbage site, citing growing health concerns as the waste continues to encroach closer to their homes.

The residents argue that the increasing magnitude of waste poses serious health risks to the community.

Sylvia Nalumaga, Deputy Mayor of Hoima City, revealed that the city council is working tirelessly to secure funding to purchase 50 acres of land to serve as a new garbage site, city cemetery, and mortuary.

"We understand the challenge facing the people of Kibati. We are committed to acquiring the land, but funding remains a major constraint. Once we secure the money, we assure the people of Kibati that we will relocate the garbage site," Nalumaga stated.

The current garbage dumping site in Kibati, established by the Ugandan government 10 years ago, was intended for effective waste management in Hoima. Initially equipped with machines to recycle waste into manure and briquettes, the equipment was never operational and was dismantled by unknown individuals.

The site has since become a nuisance to the community, with residents complaining about the foul odor causing various health complications.

Despite initial efforts to collect and recycle plastics, poor management has led to an overflow of waste, which has spread into nearby communities. This has heightened health risks, including concerns over potential cholera outbreaks.

Residents are calling on city authorities to prioritize their health and relocate the dumping site.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are tired of this site here. We have raised our concerns repeatedly, but no one is listening. Our people are getting sick, and the garbage is now dangerously close to homes," said Geoffrey Businge, Chairman of Kibati Local Council 1.

Joan Atuhura, a resident of Kibati Cell, reported that children have started dropping out of school to work at the dumping site, collecting plastics for sale instead of pursuing their education.

"We send children to school, but many end up at the site, collecting plastics to sell by the kilo. This compromises their future, which depends on their education," Atuhura explained.

Muzafaru Mustifa, a local restaurant owner, also urged government intervention, describing how the worsening waste issue has driven customers away.

"Running a restaurant in these conditions is unbearable. The foul smell makes it difficult for people to eat, and many have stopped coming to my restaurant. We urgently need this site relocated," Mustifa appealed.

The city council's plan to move the garbage site further from residential areas faces delays due to financial constraints, but Nalumaga remains hopeful.

"We are committed to resolving this issue and are actively looking for funding to buy the land required for a new garbage plant," she assured the residents.

As the community awaits action from the city authorities, the call for a safer environment remains urgent, with residents prioritizing their health and well-being over economic considerations.